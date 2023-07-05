DALLAS(KDAF)—Despite not storming in DFW, storms nearby could produce gusty outflow winds and lightning. The highs will be in the mid and upper 90s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Scattered thunderstorms are possible mainly in parts of Central and East Texas this afternoon. Even if not storming at your location, nearby storms could produce gusty outflow winds and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s”.

The group of thunderstorms may move into North Texas late tonight or early Thursday morning, bringing gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A thunderstorm complex may move into North Texas from Oklahoma late tonight or early Thursday morning. Additional scattered showers and storms will develop during the daytime Thursday, with threats for gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning”.

It’s still sunny out, so stay focused on the weather if you’re out and about!

NWS Fort Worth said, “Thunderstorms during midweek may produce gusty downburst winds. This can catch unsuspecting boaters off guard by producing strong winds over open lakes. Skies may still be sunny, so be sure to pay close attention to the weather if you’re out and about”!

Due to high pressure, this weekend will be hot. Temperatures range from the mid-90s to around 105 every afternoon in some areas.

NWS Fort Worth said, “High pressure will expand overhead this weekend, bringing a return to oppressively hot conditions. Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s to around 105 each afternoon, with heat indices approaching or even exceeding 110 in some areas”.