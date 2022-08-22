DALLAS (KDAF) — A North Texas horse farm is asking the community for help after heavy rain flooded its brand new barn.

Officials with Skyview Stables in Forney say that while their trainers were away at the World’s Championship Show in Kentucky, their brand new barn flooded. They say that 20 of their show and lesson horses were left standing in almost a foot of water.









They have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the damages to the new barn and their property. Flood waters have ruined their hay and shavings, and have moved all their new arena dirt down into their pond. They estimate the damage to be worth $20,000.

To read more, visit their GoFundMe by clicking here.