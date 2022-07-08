DALLAS (KDAF) — National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17, and North Texas Honda Dealers want to celebrate.

Dealers are getting their free ice cream carts ready to roll out from July 15 to July 17 to hand out free ice cream to North Texans, but they need your help.

They are asking North Texans to decide where they go to hand out the free ice cream. By clicking here, you will be taken to their Facebook page. All you have to do is comment with a location, date and time and dealers might just stop by to surprise you with free ice cream.