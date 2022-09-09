DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday night will see the bright lights of high school stadiums back in action on Friday, September 9 and the weather is looking keen for a night filled with high school football.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says the afternoon hours will be hot and sunny. As the night continues on the temperature will steadily fall. There is a 0% chance of rain for Friday’s football action.

“High school football is back! The weather will cooperate too with temperatures starting in the 90s early this evening before falling into the low 80s/upper 70s by around 10 PM. The skies should be mostly clear with a light southeast wind around 5-10 mph,” NWS Fort Worth.

