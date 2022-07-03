DALLAS (KDAF) — USA, USA, USA! Ladies and gentlemen and the good people of North Texas the Fourth of July is upon us and you need to know what to expect from the weather on Monday.

That’s why we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast to share with you! North Texans should expect a mostly sunny and hot day to celebrate the 4th. High temps will range from the mid 90s to around 100 degrees and you should expect southerly winds ranging from 10-20 mph.

NWS FORT WORTH

The center says, “This 4th of July will be sunny, hot and humid with afternoon highs ranging from the mid 90s to around 100. Temperatures will gradually fall into the mid 80s to lower 90s by sunset under a clear sky. Remember to stay hydrated if participating in outdoor festivities.”