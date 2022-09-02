DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas Food Bank is bringing back its September Peanut Butter drive.

The food bank has officially launched its annual Spread the Hope Butter Drive as a part of Hunger action month, where they hope to collect 500,000 pounds of peanut butter to help feed North Texans.

“Inflation is hitting families hard, and we have seen a record level increase in the need for nutritious food in the North Texas area over the past several months,” Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, said in a media release. “This annual peanut butter drive could not have come at a better time with the impact of rising prices and children starting back to school, and it will help us tremendously in providing for those who need us most right now.”

Why Peanut Butter? You might ask. According to officials, peanut butter is a healthy, kid-friendly and shelf-stable item that makes it an important component of nutritional charitable food assistance.

If you want to help out, you can support the drive by collecting physical jars of peanut butter or help through a virtual food drive. To learn more about the drive, click here.