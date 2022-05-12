DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, for starters the weekend is almost here, two more work days this week and we’ve made it North Texas. So, get ready for an unseasonably warm weekend according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Something good though, NWS Fort Worth says, is that low humidity along with a breeze from the south is expected to bring some relief from the heat. “Hot, but slightly less humid, weather will continue over the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 90s each afternoon with morning temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Wind speeds will remain near 10-15 mph or less under partly to mostly sunny skies.”

The center also said, “Extended forecast outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center indicate a strong signal for above normal temperatures and below normal rainfall for the next one to two weeks during the middle portion of May.”

NWS Fort Worth