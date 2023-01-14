DALLAS (KDAF) — Bread, meat, cheese, veggies, and all the sauces you can imagine, put it all together and what do you get? One delicious sandwich, and while it’s always easy to whip one up at home, there’s nothing like a deli-made sammy.

Cold or hot, it doesn’t matter because sandwiches are always a delight to dine on, as it is easily the king of lunches. So, we checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the best delis around the country.

“Delicatessens, more commonly referred to as “delis,” originated in Germany and were brought to America by Jewish immigrants in the 19th century. Best known for their fresh meats and cheeses, the best delis today have a wide variety of options and boast fresh, amazing sandwiches like the beloved Reuben,” the report said.

For the best Texas deli, you’ll have to head to the North Texas city of Grapevine and grab some food at Weinberger’s Deli.

“The menu is massive, but the Joe King Pastrami is considered the deli’s standout. It’s made on toasted marble rye with hot pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, red onion, and Russian dressing,” Eat This, Not That! wrote.

This place has it all, deli meats, beef, cheesesteaks, subs, Cubanos, turkey/chicken, sausages, super sandwiches, pork, crazy sandwiches, and much, much more.