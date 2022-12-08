Home baked fudgy chocolate brownie sliced in square blocks and stacked one over the other. Shot on white background

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to desserts there are some sweets that rise above the rest and brownies are one of those foods that can be as simple as baking up a store-bought box mix or going to a local bakery and finding some top-notch ooey gooey brownies.

We’re talking brownies not only because of their deliciousness but because Thursday, December 8 is National Brownie Day!

“Obviously that would be our go-to choice. In all honesty, what else would you expect for a day dedicated to something as amazing as this? Take the day to try new kinds of brownies that you’ve never tasted, and don’t forget to bring milk,” National Today said.

We checked out a report from the always deliciously prestigious Eat This, Not That! on the best brownies in every state across the country and Texas’ top spot is out of this world.

So, where in the Lone Star State received top honors for their brownies? Well, look no further than the N. TX city of Plano, all you’ll have to do is walk right up to Da Bomb Brownies and the rest will be sweet delicious history.

“Da Bomb Brownies creates a wide array of moist, delicious brownies that are absolutely out of this world. Whether you pick up some of their Snickers brownies, which is their most popular, or decide to go for one of their classic triple chocolate brownies, you are sure to get hooked,” the report said.