DALLAS (KDAF) — Finding a good place to raise your family in this day and age is of the utmost importance across America and even the world, especially for the McGinnis family who was searching for a bigger home in the Dallas area.

They teamed up with Opendoor to not only buy their new home but also sell their current house and skip all the hassle that comes with finding a new home and getting rid of your current space. Billy McGinnis said, “The entire process was quick and easy, and allowed us to stay in our preferred location and school district for our kids.”

Experts over at Opendoor took to the research side of things to help parents and guardians find the best hometown or city for their family. They released their top 15 family-friendly cities and towns across the U.S. after finding the best family-friendly features, parks, picnic sites, and swimming pools and how close they are to schools.

Of course, a North Texas town ended up in the top 10:

Cambridge, Massachusetts Cliffside Park, New Jersey Arlington, Virginia Chandler, Arizona Tracy, California North Richland Hills, Texas Denver, Colorado Portland, Oregon Boulder, Colorado Anaheim, California Coral Gables, Florida Kent, Ohio Ann Arbor, Michigan Mission, Kansas Avondale Estates, Georgia

Opendoor also checked out other criteria like academic excellence, the great outdoors, and the small-town feel.

“Deciding where to settle down and buy a home is a difficult decision, especially for families with children,” Opendoor’s Consumer Trend Expert Beatrice de Jong said. “We found that most family-friendly cities on our list have quite a few common features – whether that’s a small-town feel or plenty of outdoor spaces to explore. With Opendoor, families can buy, sell and move at the tap of a button. Buyers can take advantage of virtual tours to view properties without leaving home, and sellers can receive preliminary offers in minutes while skipping the hassle of stagings and open houses.”