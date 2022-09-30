DALLAS (KDAF) — Ricky Bobby once said, “If you ain’t first you’re last.” While that’s true in racing and other such sports, being one of the best places to live in America is quite the win for any city with such a delegation.

North Texas wins yet again after Fortune Well released its list of the 25 best places to live for families in the U.S. It might not be the most well-known city in the region, but you’ll know it now.

“In an analysis of nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S., Fortune found that communities in the Midwest, West, and mid-Atlantic were more likely to offer better access to quality hospitals and doctors, solid public schools, and support for older residents, than in the Southeast and at more affordable rates than in major metros like New York and San Francisco,” the report says.

The city of Wylie took the No. 2 spot on Fortune’s rankings with a median home sale price of $399,838 and a median household income of $96,845, falling short of the top spot to Ann Arbor, Michigan:

Ann Arbor, Michigan Wylie, Texas Olathe, Kansas Mason, Ohio Morrisville, North Carolina Clearfield, Utah Gaithersburg, Maryland Leesburg, Virginia West Chicago, Illinois Novi, Michigan

Wylie is a city in the northeast portion of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, that’s a part of Collin County. The report says, “Don’t let Wylie’s picturesque, historic downtown fool you. This Dallas suburb is a fast-growing, modern community that doesn’t skimp on the amenities.” Be sure to read more about Wylie from this report here.

If that wasn’t enough for Texas, a city near Houston was ranked among the top 20; Sugar Land took the No. 17 spot with a median home sale price of $399,250 and a median household income of $121,665.

A press release states, “Nearly half of Americans who are raising children under the age of 18 are also shouldering the responsibility of regularly caring for their aging parents in some capacity, according to a survey of some 1,200 respondents conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of Fortune in August.”

For more from this report, click here!