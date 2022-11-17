DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you’re looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.

A report from GoodHire looked into the safest places in every state across the U.S. and a city in North Texas was rated the top spot in the Lone Star State.

“To conduct the analysis, GoodHire reviewed FBI Crime Data – property, violent, and society crime – and ranked each place by its rate of offenses per 1,000 people for each of the three offense types. GoodHire then assigned a total rank that weighted crimes against persons and crimes against property at 40% and crimes against society at 20% to showcase the safest places in each state and help business owners see the importance of criminal background checks,” the report said.

So, if you’re looking for the safest place in Texas and one of the safest cities in the country you’ll find it in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex’s Flower Mound. Not only is Flower Mound the safest place in Texas but nearby, Little Elm was recognized for having the third-lowest amount of property crime in the entire country.

GoodHire wrote, “In terms of property crime, the data reveals that Dothan, AL, Franklin, MA and Little Elm, TX are the three places in America with the lowest property crime rates. The data also reveals a specific trend as Massachusetts and Michigan are each home to three of the top ten places with the lowest property crime rates in America.”