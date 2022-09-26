DALLAS (KDAF) — We say it all the time, but every day it still rings true: North Texas really is home to everything. From great Tex-Mex to pizza, and even vegan food, the DFW metroplex has everything you could ever ask for.

Speaking of vegan food, a new report from WalletHub has named one North Texas city one of the best cities in the nation for vegetarians and vegans. Out of 100 of the nation’s largest cities, Plano ranked 15th, placing it in the top 20 best cities for vegans and vegetarians.

Plano wasn’t the only Texas city to make the top 20. Austin, of course, ranked 5th over and El Paso got some love as well, ranking 14th overall.

According to the study, Plano has the highest share of restaurants serving vegetarian options in the nation. Almost 64% of restaurants serve vegetarian options, which is more than 21 times more than Laredo. The city with the lowest share.

The top 10 best cities for vegans and vegetarians are as follows:

Portland, OR Orlando, FL Los Angeles, CA Phoenix, AZ Austin, TX Seattle, WA San Francisco, CA Tampa, FL San Diego, CA Lexington-Fayette, KY

