DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most wonderful things to do during the holiday season is to join together with friends and family for holiday-centric activities.

Don’t miss the opportunity to take in all of the wonderful holiday light displays around Texas as it is a hotspot for the best lights around the country. As you know, everything is bigger in Texas, right?

We checked out a report from Yelp on the top holiday lights around the state, with four of those spots popping up around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“Four spots in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area have made the statewide list! Vitruvian Lights – Magical Night Of LightsHistoric Downtown GrapevineThe Frisco Square and The Stockyards all feature beautiful holiday light displays,” the report said.

Top holiday lights in Texas:

  1. San Antonio River Walk – San Antonio 
  2. Vitruvian Lights – Magical Night Of Lights – Addison 
  3. Texas State Capitol – Austin 
  4. Peppermint Parkway – Del Valle
  5. Magical Winter Lights – Baytown 
  6. Old West Christmas Light Fest – Boerne
  7. Historic Downtown Grapevine – Grapevine
  8. Windcrest Light Up – San Antonio 
  9. Houston Botanic Garden – Houston 
  10. Santa’s Ranch – New Braunfels
  11. El Paso Winterfest – El Paso 
  12. Dasher’s Lightshow – Hockley
  13. Frisco Square – Frisco 
  14. 37th Street Lights – Austin 
  15. Lights Alive! Drive-thru Light Show – San Antonio 
  16. Marble Falls Walkway of Lights – Marble Falls 
  17. The Light Park – Spring 
  18. The Alamo – San Antonio 
  19. The Stockyards – Fort Worth 
  20. Austin Trail of Lights – Austin

The report adds, “One of the best parts about the holiday season is the spectacular light displays that pop up all over the city! Whether you’re looking to admire from the comfort of your car or buddle up and stroll around – you can find the perfect spot on Yelp’s latest Best Lights in Texas List.”