DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most wonderful things to do during the holiday season is to join together with friends and family for holiday-centric activities.

Don’t miss the opportunity to take in all of the wonderful holiday light displays around Texas as it is a hotspot for the best lights around the country. As you know, everything is bigger in Texas, right?

We checked out a report from Yelp on the top holiday lights around the state, with four of those spots popping up around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“Four spots in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area have made the statewide list! Vitruvian Lights – Magical Night Of Lights, Historic Downtown Grapevine, The Frisco Square and The Stockyards all feature beautiful holiday light displays,” the report said.

Top holiday lights in Texas:

San Antonio River Walk – San Antonio Vitruvian Lights – Magical Night Of Lights – Addison Texas State Capitol – Austin Peppermint Parkway – Del Valle Magical Winter Lights – Baytown Old West Christmas Light Fest – Boerne Historic Downtown Grapevine – Grapevine Windcrest Light Up – San Antonio Houston Botanic Garden – Houston Santa’s Ranch – New Braunfels El Paso Winterfest – El Paso Dasher’s Lightshow – Hockley Frisco Square – Frisco 37th Street Lights – Austin Lights Alive! Drive-thru Light Show – San Antonio Marble Falls Walkway of Lights – Marble Falls The Light Park – Spring The Alamo – San Antonio The Stockyards – Fort Worth Austin Trail of Lights – Austin

The report adds, “One of the best parts about the holiday season is the spectacular light displays that pop up all over the city! Whether you’re looking to admire from the comfort of your car or buddle up and stroll around – you can find the perfect spot on Yelp’s latest Best Lights in Texas List.”