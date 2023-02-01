DALLAS (KDAF) – Working from home has been more common since the pandemic, but companies/businesses are returning to the office in droves and thus, more people are facing long, dreadful commute times.

SmartAsset has released a study on the cities with the worst commutes in 2023, and Texas is no stranger to tough commutes to and from work.

“According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly,” the study said.

The study found that Southwestern and Southern cities make up the top of the list, and in the top 50, North Texas is widely represented.

These are the Texas cities in the top 50 in the country with the worst commutes:

Garland – 3

– 3 El Paso – 7

Houston/ Dallas – 23 (tied)

– 23 (tied) Arlington – 33

– 33 Fort Worth – 47

– 47 Irving – 50

Here’s what the study had to say about Garland coming in at No. 3 in the rankings:

“The majority of workers in Garland, Texas, are commuters (86.1%). And they average the seventh-highest commute time (roughly 30 minutes). About 9.1% of commuters, however, experience drives over one hour (12th-highest). Overall, the average commute timehas increased by 2.37% between 2016 and 2021.” SmartAsset