DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a good and bad thing to be put on lists sometimes but in terms of outdoor wedding destinations, North Texas has landed in the green and among the top 100 according to a study from Lawn Love.

Lawn Love did future married couples a favor and ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Outdoor Wedding, “In over 190 cities, we compared the number of outdoor wedding venues, the average size of yards, access to various wedding services like caterers, bridal and tuxedo shops, bakeries, and many more.”

Now, if you’re getting hitched and want to explore the top 10, you might be traveling to California, New Jersey, Arizona or even Louisiana. But if you’re looking to tie the knot in North Texas, you’re in great hands.

No. 43: Irving

No. 75: Plano

No. 90: McKinney

No. 91: Frisco

And just shy of the top 100 was Dallas, coming in at 105. Other Texas cities on the list include, Austin (63), Midland (102), Amarillo (111), Mesquite (119), Fort Worth (122), Garland (128) and more. Texas even had two among the 10 worst cities for outdoor weddings (Pasadena, Killeen).

Check out the full study from Lawn Love here.