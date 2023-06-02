DALLAS(KDAF)—North Texas can expect weekend rain starting this Friday. As the day progresses, the temperature will rise from the mid-60s to the mid-90s. There will be lower temperatures and rain tonight, but no severe weather is expected.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Today (Friday) will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase from west to east tonight with the best storm chances across western North Texas. Severe storms are not expected but frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall will accompany the stronger storms. Tonight’s lows will range from the mid-60s to the lower 70s”.

On Saturday, there will be rainfall but not heavy rainfall throughout DFW.

“A complex of storms may invade North Texas early Saturday morning with additional development possible during the afternoon. The bulk of the rainfall will be north of the I-20 corridor”, NWS Fort Worth said.

On Sunday, there will be storms happening throughout the day, which may cause flooding.

NWS Fort Worth, “More widespread showers and storms are expected during the day Sunday. Slow-moving cells may produce heavy rainfall, which could result in flooding issues”.