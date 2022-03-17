DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas Auto show is here! Stop by the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from today March 17 to March 20 to see this year’s only auto show in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Get a chance to see models from the following car manufacturers:

Ford

Honda

Lexus

Chevrolet

Toyota

Subaru

Hyundai

Nissan

Kia

Acura

And more

Tickets are $13 for adults, children ages 6 to 12-years-old get in for $5 and children 5-years-old and younger get in for free.

For more information and to get your tickets, click here.