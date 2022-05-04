DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you regularly pick up your dog’s poop? If not, now may be the time to get started as North Texas leaders are calling upon the public to ‘Doo The Right Thing’ with a new dog photo contest.

The City of Arlington and the North Central Texas Council of Governments are putting up their annual Doo The Right Thing Photo Contest. “One dog can make a difference in preventing stormwater pollution. Thank you for taking the time to pledge to DOO the Right Thing! Enter your information below and upload a photo for a chance to be featured on @DooNorthTexas social media accounts.”

You can submit your puppers for the 2022 contest from May 1-June 30 to be voted upon by the general public from August 1-19. The winners will then be announced in October.

NCTCOG says, “Pet waste is not only smelly and unsightly, but it is a health risk to pets and people, and creates water quality issues too. When walking your dog, always carry a plastic baggie to scoop up the waste. Dispose of sealed baggies in the trash. Clean up dog waste in your yard at least once a week, and either flush it down the toilet or dispose of it in the trash. Click here for more tips.”

The City of Arlington also shared some tips for dog owners and picking up their pups’ poop:

Keep spare baggies in your car and on the leash. If you don’t have a portable waste bag dispenser for the leash, you can tie a regular grocery, sandwich, newspaper or produce bag around the handle.

Always throw bagged doo in a trash can or flush un-bagged doo down the toilet.

Pick up doo in your yard at least once a week and before forecasted rain.