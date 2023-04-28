DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Dallas Artists Studio Tour (NDAST) is a highly anticipated annual event that showcases the diverse and dynamic art community of North Dallas.

Saturday, April 29 and April 30, visitors will be able to visit artists and learn about their creative process. “The tour is a refreshing change from viewing art in galleries,” NDAST said.

The tour features a variety of artistic mediums including painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, glasswork, and mixed media. Giving art lovers the opportunity to discover and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces directly from the artists.

Experience the vibrant art scene of North Dallas! For more information click here.