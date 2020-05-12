Nonprofits and community organizations are adapting to virtual outreach and seeing results

NGAN held a virtual Facebook live show featuring Dallas attorney Lee Merritt

DALLAS, Tx. (KDAF) – The coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to many in-person, face-to-face interactions that aren’t considered essential. But what do you do when that type of interaction is essential to your mission?

This is the question that so many businesses are having to answer, but so are many community and nonprofit organizations in North Texas and across the country. The challenge for them isn’t necessarily revenue, but how to continue reaching and serving their communities.

From graduations to happy hours, everything has gone virtual. Many community groups have been forced to adapt their work to the new standard, and some are even excelling at it with the help of new technology.

One example is the recent Facebook live streams put on by Next Generation Action Network, or NGAN, a Dallas-based non-profit that advocates for social change. Last week the group held two different Facebook live streams that rivaled the content you’d see on cable news. Complete with graphics, lower thirds, and multiple talking heads. The group used the platform to give away gift cards to those in need, and host conversations about community issues with teachers, community and faith leaders, and even Dallas attorney Lee Merritt. The group has utilized a service called Streamyard to give pull off these productions.

NGAN founder, Dominique Alexander, says the pandemic lockdown has hampered their ability to reach the community, but they’ve had success through these streams.

“When you have an organization that’s more of a direct organization or grassroots organization,” he says “it’s been a tremendous challenge, but it’s [the streams] allowed us to get our message out virtually and in a major way. So like, now that people are at home, that may have not known of the work that NGAN has been able to do… now they’re seeing.”

NGAN aren’t the only ones using Zoom or streams to continue their work. Faith In Texas recently held a virtual townhall with Dallas Judge Brandon Birmingham of the 292nd Judicial District Court about COVID-19 in Dallas County jails.

Whether it’s Zoom, Facebook Live, or any of the other video conferencing services, community groups, churches, and non-profits are having to adapt their usual boots-on-the-ground approach to the new paradigm of social distancing.