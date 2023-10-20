The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Noah Kahan is bringing the We’ll All Be Here Forever tour to Dallas next year.

The singer songwriter is set to stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion on June 11, 2024. Get your tickets here.

Credit: Noah Kahan

Kahan has been active in the music industry since 2017. His breakthrough single Hurt Somebody achieved gold status in the U.S. and charted in several international markets. Stick Season, released in 2022, was his mainstream commercial breakthrough. The song grew in popularity on TikTok and became Kahan’s first number one song on adult alternative radio.