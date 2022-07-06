DALLAS (KDAF) — Well if you were under the assumption that some relief from the heat is on its way in North Texas anytime soon, you’re sorely mistaken.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports there is ‘no relief from the heat’ in sight as a blocking ridge will build to our west and keep the hot weather in place through the weekend and early next week.

NWS Fort Worth wants you to be aware of the heat moving forward from July 6-12:

A strong mid-level high can commonly be referred to as a blocking ridge

Since most weather systems move from west to east, a ridge to our west keeps the weather over North and Central Texas quiet for several days

A blocking ridge will build to our west Friday and remain in place this weekend and early next week.

NWS FORT WORTH

Be sure also practice heat safety no matter where you are, “Practice heat safety wherever you are! Heat related deaths are preventable! On the job, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as much as possible. Check up on the elderly, sick, and those without A/C. Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles — look before you lock. Limit time outdoors during the heat of the day, find shade, and stay hydrated. Remember that concrete gets extremely hot and can burn pet paw pads! If you can’t walk on it barefoot, neither can your pet!”