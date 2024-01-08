The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — More Gen Z adults are moving to these two Texas towns due to the economy and local job and housing markets.

With the oldest of Gen Z being 27 this year, many are starting new chapters in their lives which also includes moving from home.

New data by SmartAsset has released the Top 10 cities that are attracting the most Gen Z adults and surprisingly Denton and College Station have made the list! Gen Zers in Texas are moving in large numbers to College Station, according to Stacker.

The city ranked in at No. 4 for the most Gen Z adults moving to the city. The majority of young newcomers come from within Texas specifically, Stacker mentioned. The city had an influx of 27,000 Gen Z residents in the state.

Denton, TX may not be in the top 10 but the city still came in at No. 13. With 17, 558 Gen Z adults moving to the area in 2022.

