DALLAS (KDAF) — Nicki Minaj has announced the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which includes a stop in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on May 11, 2024.

The tour, which begins in March, will support the release of her fifth studio album Pink Friday 2, released on Dec. 8. The album features collaborations with artists like Drake, 50 Cent, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, and others.

Minaj gained success in the industry with the release of “Super Bass” in 2010. She has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and Billboard has ranked her as the top selling female rapper of the 2010s and one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. local time.

See the full list of tour dates here.