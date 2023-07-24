Spongebob The Musical - Youth Edition will feature your favorite colorful characters, catchy tunes and a heartwarming story.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dive into the underwater world of Bikini Bottom as the beloved Nickelodeon animated series comes to life at the Upright Theatre in Euless, TX.

Spongebob The Musical – Youth Edition will feature your favorite colorful characters, catchy tunes and a heartwarming story.

Every Saturday (July 8 through Aug. 5 ) promises a delightful adventure for the entire family at the Upright Theater. From SpongeBob’s infectious optimism to Patrick’s hilarious antics, join the journey of friendship and bravery to save Bikini Bottom from total annihilation.

Children will get the chance to meet SpongeBob and his pals after the show if they dress in their Bikini Bottom best.

Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable theatrical treat.