DALLAS (KDAF) — Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan is stopping in Dallas on August 2, 2024 to play the Dos Equis Pavilion.

Horan got his start in the music industry as a member of One Direction in 2010. After the group’s split in 2015, Horan started a solo career, and has since released three studio albums, including Flicker, Heartbreak Weather, and The Show. Flicker debuted at number one in Ireland and the U.S., and the album’s first two singles, This Town and Slow Hands, reached the top twenty in several countries.

Horan’s tour also includes a stop in Austin on August 3, 2024 at the Moody Center.

