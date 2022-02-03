DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Stars are welcoming the NHL BLack Hockey History Tour to town in February for its third season in action.

On Saturday, Feb. 12 at Children’s Health StarCenter Farmers Branch the American Legacy Black Hockey History Tour will honor Black founders, trailblazers, history makers, Stanley Cup champions and much more. The 525-square-foot mobile museum will tour 28 NHL cities, which is the most ever since it was launched.

It is open to the public and admission will be free. Here’s what you can expect when visiting the mobile museum:

We are Makers of History featuring past legends of the game

We are Made by History featuring current Black NHL players

We are Future History Makers featuring Black players in the system

Locker Room Display featuring team specific player jerseys & equipment

Player Artifacts Custom Willie Bauer skates, historic jerseys, championship medals, sticks

Hockey is for Everyone Orgs Hhghlighting grassroots organizations committed to growing the game

Women in the Game highlighting women who have made and continue to impact hockey

Black Trailblazers featuring Herb Carnegie, Willie O’Ree, Val James and Angela James

Curated Video Monitors featuring a montage of key moments in Black Hockey History

The Collection A one of a kind collection of 100 hockey trading card featuring Black players

Hockey Trivia Prize Wheel