DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of a group of NFL players playing together you picture them on the gridiron facing off against another team in full pads and thousands of fans in the stands.

Terry Crews: “Awesome job on #AGT tonight @PlayersChoir !”

However, this group looks a little different, their field is the stage of America’s Got Talent. A group of NFL players came together and found their passion for singing and creat the Players Choir.

On Tuesday night’s (June 14) episode of America’s Got Talent, the group was able to sit down with host Terry Crews before their audition to talk about their journey in not only creating the group but their passion behind it. Shortly after they took the stage and blew the socks off of the judges and the audience with their rendition of Lean on Me by Bill Withers.

Their performance was able to garner three yes’s from judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara; Cowell even prompted the group to sing acapella and they didn’t disappoint.

Fast forward just 24 hours after the airing of their AGT audition, the group will be performing at Project Unity’s Together We Sing at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center at 7:30 p.m. “For the first time, this year’s signature fundraiser event will not only celebrate the harmonious sounds that unite us through music, but will honor and pay tribute to partners who continue to foster racial unity in North Texas and beyond.”

For more information about the event, click here. Watch the NFL Players Choir audition on AGT here.