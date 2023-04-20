DALLAS(KDAF)— ‘What a fan gotta do’ to see Jonas Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth? ( see what we did there).

Jonas Brothers announced they are coming to Dallas-Fort Worth. There will be three secret show sessions taking place in three cities, including Los Angeles and Baltimore.

Tickets can be purchased on their website by registering. The brothers will be in DFW on April 26 at the Tannahill’s Tavern.

Jonas Brother wrote on Instagram “Heads up Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Baltimore. We’re visiting town for three secret shows on April 25th, 26th and 28th! Register now through Thursday at 10 AM PT for your chance to purchase tickets at jonasbrothers.com”.