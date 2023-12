DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you headed out to celebrate the New Year? Here’s what the weather will be like.

New Year’s Eve will be cool and dry, with highs in the 60s for North Texas. New Year’s Day will be a bit cooler, with highs in the low 50s.

The National Weather Service reported, “Cool and dry conditions are in store from mid week through the upcoming holiday weekend, with highs mostly in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s. Low rain chances return next week.”