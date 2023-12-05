DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is right around the corner and of course, you are probably looking for different places to ring the year in.

Well, the Virgin Hotels Dallas’ has a list of NYE events lined up, from a disco party to a “boozy recovery” brunch. Sounds like there is a little bit of something for everyone.

YOUR NYE GETAWAY – Saturday, Dec. 30 – Monday, Jan. 1: Enjoy exclusive chamber rates, tickets to Disco Heaven NYE Party, and a complimentary bottle of bubbles to kickstart your evening and toast to new beginnings!

DISCO HEAVEN: NYE PARTY – Sunday, Dec. 31: Step into a world of glitz, glamour, & groovy beats as we bid adieu to the old and usher in 2024 at the most heavenly New Years Eve bash at Virgin Hotels Dallas. Spanning the entire fourth floor venue & rooftop, Disco Heaven NYE Party will transcend your every desire with performances by Disko Cowboy, Sparkle City Disco & special guests, plus open-bar & table packages, access to lavish food stations, dazzling firework displays & non-stop dancing. The countdown to midnight is on…and Disco Heaven awaits!

NYE DINNER AT COMMONS CLUB – Sunday, Dec. 31: Dine & dazzle into 2024 during a celebratory dinner at Commons Club! This culinary affair has two prix fixe menus to choose from, but don’t worry darling, everyone gets a champagne toast.

RECOVERY BRUNCH AT COMMONS CLUB – Monday, Jan.1: Start the new year with a Recovery Brunch at Commons Club with stacks of pancakes, flowing mimosas & a vinyl DJ from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information on New Year’s happenings, click here.