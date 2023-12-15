The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — While Christmas is right around the corner so is the New Year!

There are many New Year’s events happening around Dallas, including one of the biggest NYElectric Dallas rooftop New Year’s Eve Party.

The party starts at 9 p.m. with tickets starting at $245 per person. The rooftop bar will have a live DJ, champagne and complimentary NYE party favors.

“Enjoy breathtaking views while sipping champagne and dancing the night away. This sky-high special event always sells out annually as one of the best NYE parties to attend!! Here are some of the amazing highlights of this unforgettable NYE celebration,” a description of the event mentioned.

You must be 21 or older to attend. VIP tickets and more can be purchased on Dallas’ NightLife website.