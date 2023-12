The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want to end the year with a bang, here’s a roundup of some New Year’s Eve fireworks shows in North Texas.

Reunion Tower

Reunion Tower will set off their fireworks (and drone) show on Dec. 31 at exactly 11:59 p.m. Get more info here.

Sundance Square

Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth is hosting a big NYE bash, complete with a fireworks show for the first time since 2020. Get the details here.