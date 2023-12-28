The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Still looking for a place to celebrate New Year’s Eve? Check out the Maya Tequila Ranch night club in Fort Worth!

Enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne and watch the the countdown on the megatron, along with other features including:

  • Best Sound and lights in Fort Worth
  • Live Countdown on our MASSIVE Megatron
  • Confetti Cannons
  • Deluxe Party Favors
  • Champagne Toast at Midnight
  • DJ’s playing the best in EDM, Top 40 and Hip Hop

Tables, patios, rooftops and general admission tickets are available for purchase here.