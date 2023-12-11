DALLAS (KDAF) — IHOP is debuting a deliciously decadent themed menu to celebrate the release of Wonka, a film detailing the origins of everyone’s favorite chocolatier, Willy Wonka.

The new Wonka menu at IHOP includes Perfectly Purple Pancakes, Hoverchoc Pancake Tacos, Berry Biscuit, Fantastical Wonka Burger, Scrumdiddlyumptious Strawberry Hot Chocolate, Dreamy Lemonade and French Toast Dippers.

Check out the full menu here, and remember kids eat free at IHOP every day from 4 – 10 p.m.

The film, which stars Timothée Chalamet as Wonka and Hugh Grant as Oompa-Loompa, hits theaters on Dec. 15.