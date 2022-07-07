DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab your friends and head to Mockingbird Station this summer! A new virtual reality experience has officially opened a new location in Dallas this summer.

Photo courtesy Sandbox VR.

Sandbox VR is a socially immersive gaming experience that gives players a unique combination of full-body motion capture and VR technologies that make you become anyone and can take you anywhere you want.

“We’re thrilled to open our newest location at Mockingbird Station,” Founder and CEO Steven

Zhao said in a news release. “Dallas is a particularly exciting city with its thriving economy, booming tech

industry, and diverse communities. We’re honored to be a part of its growth story!”

Photo courtesy Sandbox VR.

Officials say this location features four private rooms for VR gameplay, called “holodecks”. They also offer six uniquely immersive worlds for players to enjoy. Groups of up to six participants are allowed in this experience. Players are equipped with a VR headset, haptic vest, backpack and motion sensors on the wrists and ankles.

Sandbox VR is located at 5307 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 110. They are open during the following business hours:

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight

For more information about Sandbox VR, click here.







Photos courtesy Sandbox VR.