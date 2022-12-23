DALLAS (KDAF) — What better way to enjoy the holidays than ice skating under the stars landed and if you don’t know how to ice skate, it can be intimidating.

It’s not like roller skating where you seemingly have more control of your movement. Modern humans have become very good at predicting movements with wheels. Ever since childhood, we are working with wheels, whether that is through a bicycle or a car. And, if you fall on wood it is a lot more pliable and softer of fall than a fall on rock-hard ice.

This is all to say that there is a learning curve when it comes to skating. But don’t worry, we have a solution. We met with Hilary Asher, a Dallas Stars Ice Girl, and she gave us some tips for how to skate with ease.

What better place for a lesson that the Christmas Capital of Texas? They have a 4,500 square-foot ice rink featuring a 50-foot tall live Christmas tree.

For $20 per person, you can skate at the Christmas Capital of Texas.

Watch the video player above for the full ice skating lesson from Hilary.