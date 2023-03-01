DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no better state for horse lovers than Texas! Well, at least that’s what most would say.

In honor of National Horse Protection Day on March 1, Lawn Love ranked the Best States for Horse Lovers in 2023.

The rankings were based on criteria such as the number of horse-related events and activities, the availability of horse-related services and facilities, and the amount of public land dedicated to horseback riding.

Lawn Love said, “Our rankings are based on 27 metrics, like equestrian programs, riding trails, horse shows, and museums. We also considered horses for sale, boarding facilities, veterinarians, trainers, and affordability.”

Texas was ranked the second-best state for horse lovers, just behind California.

You can see the entire list below: