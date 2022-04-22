DALLAS (KDAF) — Who has the best current logo in the NBA? New survey results from Online Betting give us a look into what the fans think.

They surveyed more than 1,000 people from all over the nation and asked them their thoughts on team logos, retro logos and the NBA’s logo.

Dallas fans may be pleasantly surprised (or sadly disappointed) to find out that their team made the top 10 list of best current logos, tying for 10th place with the Toronto Raptors.

Other top 10s include:

Chicago Bulls Charlotte Hornets Boston Celtics Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Lakers Golden State Warriors Milwaukee Bucks Miami Heat Philadephia 76ers

Another Texas team got a special shoutout in the survey, they made the top 10 list of the worst current logos in the NBA, tying for 10th place with the Sacramento Kings. here are the other worst logos, according to the survey results:

Boston Celtics Brooklyn Nets Detroit Pistons Oklahoma City Thunder Atlanta Hawks Los Angeles Clippers Miami Heat Portland Trail Blazers Utah Jazz

For the full report, visit onlinebetting.com.