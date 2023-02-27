DALLAS (KDAF) — When thinking about moving to a new area, safety will always be top of mind, especially for women in America.

Wallet Hub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, such as median earnings for female workers plus the rate of female homicides to find the best and least friendly states for women in the US.

This data was used to determine which states offer the most favorable environment for women to live and work. Out of 50 states, Texas was ranked 44th, putting the Lone Star State among the least women-friendly states in the country.

According to the study, Massachusetts has the lowest female uninsured rate, 2.20 percent, which is 7.6 times lower than in Texas, the highest at 16.80 percent.

You can find the entire report on Wallet Hub to get an in-depth look at how Texas ranks compared to other states.