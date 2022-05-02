DALLAS (KDAF) — Sports can make people emotional, we get it. And sometimes, those emotions get the best of us and we need to blow off some steam.

With hockey, you at least expect a fight or two from the players. It’s a staple with the game, but sometimes fans decide to get in on the action too.

This begged the question, which hockey fans can actually win a fight? Vegas Insider asked 1,000 hockey fans which fans would be the most likely to start a fight and which would actually win, and Dallas Stars fans were among the fans that would win.

According to the survey, hockey fans ranked Dallas Stars fans 8th in hockey fans that would actually win a fight. They ranked amongst the following teams:

Boston Bruins Philadelphia Flyers Detroit Red Wings Chicago Blackhwaks New York Rangers Pittsburgh Penguins Los Angeles Kings Dallas Stars New York Islanders New Jersey Devils

The fans most likely to start a fight rooted for the following teams:

Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins Detroit Red Wings Chicago Blackhawks New York Rangers Pittsburgh Penguins New Jersey Devils New York Islanders Los Angeles Kings Toronto Maple Leafs

For the full report, visit vegasinsider.com.