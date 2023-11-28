The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A lot of Texans will be staying home for the holidays, especially after the Thanksgiving fiasco of traveling. However, there are some who dream of a holiday vacation.

By using global Google data, a recent study by Cloudwards revealed the most sought-after Christmas destinations worldwide, categorized into three sections: international cities, those favored by Americans globally and dream U.S. cities for Americans.

According to the study, Texans dream of a festive Christmas abroad leaning towards Amsterdam, while domestically, Branson, Missouri, is a place they wouldn’t mind going.