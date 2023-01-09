Everything really is bigger in Texas. According to a new study, the state’s most picturesque cities have amassed over 100 million Instagram posts with hashtags dedicated to their locale.

Texas has its fair share of photogenic spots that fill the grids on Instagram. Research done by TexasRealEstateSource.com analyzed Instagram hashtag data for the metropolitan areas in Texas to reveal the most Instagrammable cities in the Lone Star State. So tip your hat to the top ten cities, and ponder – if you didn’t post on social media about it, did it ever even happen?

#Houston Tops the List

Houston tops the list as the most Instagrammable metropolitan area in Texas, with an astonishing 36,678,000 posts. The Houston Astros scored a lot of points – and posts – this year after winning the World Series. Besides sports, the city is full of art and creativity. The River Oaks Shopping Center is known for its luxury stores and eclectic restaurants, perfect for a date night. The River Oaks Theatre and Museum of Fine Arts inspire people with their architecture and history.

Wonder Bar is an ideal place to snap a photo amidst the trendy displays of industrial-modern art. Or, make your way to one of many rooftop hotels for a selfie. The Marriott Marquis has a Lone Star State-shaped lazy river which makes for stunning pool pics.

The Big D in Second Place

The second most Instagrammable city in Texas is Dallas. Like its rival to the south, Dallas has many favorite spots that require a photo op, with over 27 million (27,002,000) total posts related to the area. White Rock Lake, Blues Alley in Deep Ellum, or one of the many downtown Dallas rooftop restaurants are just a few locations people add to their perfectly curated Instagram feed.

“Everyone will find their grid-worthy shot in Dallas,” says Jennifer Walker, Visit Dallas’ Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Artists will find themselves snapping away in the Dallas Museum of Art while history buffs can photograph the life-sized dinosaurs at the Perot Museum. And for the ultimate Instagram (and drool-worthy) shot, don’t miss out on a frozen margarita along our Margarita Mile!”

Keep Austin Weird – And Instagrammable

As the capital of Texas, Austin ranks as the third most Instagrammable metropolitan area in Texas. It is no surprise that a city famous for its rich live-music scene has had 21 million (21,356,000) posts under Austin hashtags to date.

The Director of Communications for Visit Austin, Wesley Lucas, says, “if a picture is worth a thousand words, then Austin has a lot to say. The city is full of ‘instagrammable’ spots that are sure to bring on lots of likes. From colorful murals throughout the city to breathtaking views of the Hill Country to the neon glow of a live music venue and a full plate of Texas BBQ, our unique and vibrant city not only provides a perfect setting for a great photo but memorable experiences, as well.”

San Antonio – More Than Just The #Alamo

The fourth city is San Antonio. To date, San Antonio has 17,210,000 posts on Instagram. San Antonio may be most well-known for its unique River Walk, which offers a great family vacation destination. The River Walk provides many photo opportunities for food enthusiasts, with dozens of restaurants lining the waterfront, including the landmark Casa Rio restaurant, which opened in 1946.

Walk a little further to the San Fernando Cathedral, which dates back to the 1730s, and admire French artist Xavier de Richemont’s “San Antonio | The Saga,” a video art installation that combines historical architecture and “video painting,” which showcases San Antonio’s diverse community. Downtown San Antonio’s famous Torch of Friendship creates additional opportunities for artsy photo ops.

Ranking The Rest

El Paso ranks as the fifth most Instagrammable city in Texas. The Western-most city in Texas has 4,404,000 posts under various El Paso hashtags. With several attractions throughout the city, El Paso has a lot to offer. One of the Insta-worthy spots includes Scenic Drive, an overlook that gives you a beautiful view of both El Paso and Juarez from above.

The desert landscapes in El Paso are truly picture-worthy. The Plaza Theatre is a historic hotel with gorgeous Spanish architecture. And Coffee Box is a fun place to snap a photo in the trendy coffee shop made of shipping containers.

Amarillo takes sixth place with 2,804,600 posts under Amarillo-related hashtags, while the metropolitan area of Corpus Christi takes seventh place with 1,769,400 posts on the social media platform.

The eighth most Instagrammable metropolitan area is Waco, with 1,490,100 posts. Tourists to HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market have certainly contributed to the soaring number of hashtags for Waco over recent years. Waco is also the home of the Dr. Pepper Museum and picturesque Cameron Park. And being home to Baylor University keeps the number of posts trending upward.

In ninth place is McAllen in Hidalgo County, with 1,300,900 posts under McAllen hashtags. Lubbock rounds out the top ten with just slightly less than McAllen at 1,179,000 hashtags.

These Texas cities offer many photo ops worthy of Instagram. From rooftop hotels to historic buildings, Texans are busy posting and hashtagging all of the natural beauty and trendy architecture that the great state of Texas has to offer.

