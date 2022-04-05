DALLAS (KDAF) — If you like working from home, Texas may be the place for you according to a new WalletHub study.

WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across 12 key metrics to determine which states are the best for at-home workers, and Texas ranked in 7th place!

Here are some of their findings:

RankStateTotal ScoreWork EnvironmentLiving Environment
1New Jersey66.75511
2Washington D.C.64.29150
3Delaware64.03238
4Connecticut62.181224
5Massachusetts61.87344
6Utah61.87627
7Texas61.59151
8Washington61.571119
9Maryland61.48441
10New York61.11225

Here are more key findings regarding Texas from the survey:

  • 25th – Share of Population Working from Home
  • 19th – Share of Potential Telecommuters
  • 29th – Households’ Internet Access
  • 1st – Average Home Square Footage
  • 25th – Average Retail Price of Electricity
  • 2nd – Internet Cost

Source: WalletHub

For the full report, visit WalletHub.