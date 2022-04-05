DALLAS (KDAF) — If you like working from home, Texas may be the place for you according to a new WalletHub study.

WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across 12 key metrics to determine which states are the best for at-home workers, and Texas ranked in 7th place!

Here are some of their findings:

Rank State Total Score Work Environment Living Environment 1 New Jersey 66.75 5 11 2 Washington D.C. 64.29 1 50 3 Delaware 64.03 2 38 4 Connecticut 62.18 12 24 5 Massachusetts 61.87 3 44 6 Utah 61.87 6 27 7 Texas 61.59 15 1 8 Washington 61.57 11 19 9 Maryland 61.48 4 41 10 New York 61.11 22 5

Here are more key findings regarding Texas from the survey:

25 th – Share of Population Working from Home

– Share of Population Working from Home 19 th – Share of Potential Telecommuters

– Share of Potential Telecommuters 29 th – Households’ Internet Access

– Households’ Internet Access 1 st – Average Home Square Footage

– Average Home Square Footage 25 th – Average Retail Price of Electricity

– Average Retail Price of Electricity 2nd – Internet Cost

For the full report, visit WalletHub.