DALLAS (KDAF) — If you like working from home, Texas may be the place for you according to a new WalletHub study.
WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across 12 key metrics to determine which states are the best for at-home workers, and Texas ranked in 7th place!
Here are some of their findings:
|Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Work Environment
|Living Environment
|1
|New Jersey
|66.75
|5
|11
|2
|Washington D.C.
|64.29
|1
|50
|3
|Delaware
|64.03
|2
|38
|4
|Connecticut
|62.18
|12
|24
|5
|Massachusetts
|61.87
|3
|44
|6
|Utah
|61.87
|6
|27
|7
|Texas
|61.59
|15
|1
|8
|Washington
|61.57
|11
|19
|9
|Maryland
|61.48
|4
|41
|10
|New York
|61.11
|22
|5
Here are more key findings regarding Texas from the survey:
- 25th – Share of Population Working from Home
- 19th – Share of Potential Telecommuters
- 29th – Households’ Internet Access
- 1st – Average Home Square Footage
- 25th – Average Retail Price of Electricity
- 2nd – Internet Cost
Source: WalletHub
For the full report, visit WalletHub.