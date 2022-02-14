DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study from WalletHub has ranked Texas 39th in the country for education, placing it amongst the least educated states in the country.
According to the survey the most educated states were:
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Connecticut
- Colorado
- Vermont
In order to determine the most educated states, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.
Source: WalletHub
Here were some key findings from Texas according to the study:
- 49th – % of High-School Diploma Holders
- 37th – % of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults
- 28th – % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders
- 33rd – % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders
- 31st – Avg. University Quality
- 7th – Racial Gap in Educational Attainment
- 1st – Gender Gap in Educational Attainment