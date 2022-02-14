DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study from WalletHub has ranked Texas 39th in the country for education, placing it amongst the least educated states in the country.

According to the survey the most educated states were:

Massachusetts Maryland Connecticut Colorado Vermont

In order to determine the most educated states, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Here were some key findings from Texas according to the study:

49 th – % of High-School Diploma Holders

– % of High-School Diploma Holders 37 th – % of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults

– % of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults 28 th – % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders

– % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 33 rd – % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders

– % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders 31 st – Avg. University Quality

– Avg. University Quality 7 th – Racial Gap in Educational Attainment

– Racial Gap in Educational Attainment 1st – Gender Gap in Educational Attainment