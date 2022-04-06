DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has released a new study ranking all 50 states, including Washington D.C., based on which states are the most and least financially literate.

This has Texans wondering where the Lone Star State ranks compared to the rest of the nation. According to the survey, Texas ranks 23rd in the nation based on financial literacy.

Here are more key findings regarding Texas:

  • 42nd – WalletHub’s ‘WalletLiteracy Survey’ Score
  • 45th – % of Adults Aged 18+ Who Spend More than They Earn
  • 43rd – % of Adults Aged 18+ with Rainy-Day Funds
  • 44th – % of Unbanked Households
  • 42nd – % of Adults Aged 18+ Paying Only Minimum on Credit Card(s)
  • 41st – % of Adults Aged 18+ Who Compare Credit Cards Before Applying
  • 7th – High-School Financial Literacy Grade

Here are the top 10 most financially literate states in the nation:

RankStateTotal ScoreWalletLiteracyFinancial PlanningEducation
1Nebraska69.442836
2Utah68.2910237
3Virginia67.8323139
4Colorado67.554109
5New Hampshire67.271251
6North Carolina67.1120528
7Maine66.805183
8Iowa66.5141711
9Minnesota66.0817138
10New Jersey66.06141115
Source: WalletHub

For the full report, visit WalletHub.