DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has released a new study ranking all 50 states, including Washington D.C., based on which states are the most and least financially literate.

This has Texans wondering where the Lone Star State ranks compared to the rest of the nation. According to the survey, Texas ranks 23rd in the nation based on financial literacy.

Here are more key findings regarding Texas:

42 nd – WalletHub’s ‘WalletLiteracy Survey’ Score

– WalletHub’s ‘WalletLiteracy Survey’ Score 45 th – % of Adults Aged 18+ Who Spend More than They Earn

– % of Adults Aged 18+ Who Spend More than They Earn 43 rd – % of Adults Aged 18+ with Rainy-Day Funds

– % of Adults Aged 18+ with Rainy-Day Funds 44 th – % of Unbanked Households

– % of Unbanked Households 42 nd – % of Adults Aged 18+ Paying Only Minimum on Credit Card(s)

– % of Adults Aged 18+ Paying Only Minimum on Credit Card(s) 41 st – % of Adults Aged 18+ Who Compare Credit Cards Before Applying

– % of Adults Aged 18+ Who Compare Credit Cards Before Applying 7th – High-School Financial Literacy Grade

Here are the top 10 most financially literate states in the nation:

Rank State Total Score WalletLiteracy Financial Planning Education 1 Nebraska 69.44 28 3 6 2 Utah 68.29 10 2 37 3 Virginia 67.83 23 1 39 4 Colorado 67.55 4 10 9 5 New Hampshire 67.27 1 25 1 6 North Carolina 67.11 20 5 28 7 Maine 66.80 5 18 3 8 Iowa 66.51 41 7 11 9 Minnesota 66.08 17 13 8 10 New Jersey 66.06 14 11 15

For the full report, visit WalletHub.