DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has released a new study ranking all 50 states, including Washington D.C., based on which states are the most and least financially literate.
This has Texans wondering where the Lone Star State ranks compared to the rest of the nation. According to the survey, Texas ranks 23rd in the nation based on financial literacy.
Here are more key findings regarding Texas:
- 42nd – WalletHub’s ‘WalletLiteracy Survey’ Score
- 45th – % of Adults Aged 18+ Who Spend More than They Earn
- 43rd – % of Adults Aged 18+ with Rainy-Day Funds
- 44th – % of Unbanked Households
- 42nd – % of Adults Aged 18+ Paying Only Minimum on Credit Card(s)
- 41st – % of Adults Aged 18+ Who Compare Credit Cards Before Applying
- 7th – High-School Financial Literacy Grade
Here are the top 10 most financially literate states in the nation:
|Rank
|State
|Total Score
|WalletLiteracy
|Financial Planning
|Education
|1
|Nebraska
|69.44
|28
|3
|6
|2
|Utah
|68.29
|10
|2
|37
|3
|Virginia
|67.83
|23
|1
|39
|4
|Colorado
|67.55
|4
|10
|9
|5
|New Hampshire
|67.27
|1
|25
|1
|6
|North Carolina
|67.11
|20
|5
|28
|7
|Maine
|66.80
|5
|18
|3
|8
|Iowa
|66.51
|41
|7
|11
|9
|Minnesota
|66.08
|17
|13
|8
|10
|New Jersey
|66.06
|14
|11
|15
Source: WalletHub
For the full report, visit WalletHub.