DALLAS (KDAF) — National Pet Day falls in April, and in preparation for the holiday we have some great news for pet owners in North Texas.

A new study from Motel 6 and BestPlaces says Frisco is the #1 pet-friendly road trip spot in Texas. To make this determination, the study looked at key metrics like access to dog parks, green spaces and hiking trails for animals to explore, proximity to pet stores and vets, dog-friendly restaurants and more.

Here are the top pet-friendly cities in America:

Santa Monica, CA Rockville, Md. Santa Fe, NM Mount Pleasant, SC Newport, RI Gloucester, MA Richmond, KY Bend, OR Asheville, NC Charlottesville, VA

Here are the top pet-friendly cities in each state:

