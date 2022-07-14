DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the summer and now is the perfect time to make some extra cash.
Parents, if you have a bored teenager with a lot of time on their hands, now may be a good time for them to get a job. However, some places make it easier to find a summer job than others.
WalletHub has released a new study looking at the best and worst cities for summer jobs in the nation. Officials look at more than 180 markets in the nation and compared them across 22 different key metrics, including employment outlook, affordability and downtime-friendliness.
So, how did North Texas do? Here’s how these North Texas cities ranked, out of a list of 182 cities:
- Irving – 64th
- Grand Prairie – 97th
- Plano – 99th
- Dallas – 142nd
- Garland – 168th
- Fort Worth – 176th
- Arlington – 177th
Here’s how other cities in Texas ranked:
- Austin – 41st
- San Antonio – 105th
- Houston – 149th
- Amarillo – 166th
- El Paso – 169th
- Corpus Christi – 172nd
- Laredo – 174th
- Brownsville – 175th
- Lubbock – 182nd
For the full report, visit WalletHub.