DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the summer and now is the perfect time to make some extra cash.

Parents, if you have a bored teenager with a lot of time on their hands, now may be a good time for them to get a job. However, some places make it easier to find a summer job than others.

WalletHub has released a new study looking at the best and worst cities for summer jobs in the nation. Officials look at more than 180 markets in the nation and compared them across 22 different key metrics, including employment outlook, affordability and downtime-friendliness.

So, how did North Texas do? Here’s how these North Texas cities ranked, out of a list of 182 cities:

Irving – 64th

Grand Prairie – 97th

Plano – 99th

Dallas – 142nd

Garland – 168th

Fort Worth – 176th

Arlington – 177th

Here’s how other cities in Texas ranked:

Austin – 41st

San Antonio – 105th

Houston – 149th

Amarillo – 166th

El Paso – 169th

Corpus Christi – 172nd

Laredo – 174th

Brownsville – 175th

Lubbock – 182nd

For the full report, visit WalletHub.