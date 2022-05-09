DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has released its ranking of the best states to be a police officer.

So, how beneficial is it to be a police officer in Texas? According to the study, Texas ranked as the 18th best place to be a police officer in the nation.

The study compared all states and Washington D.C. across 30 different metrics such as income for officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers.

Here are some key findings regarding Texas, from the study:

7 th – Law-Enforcement Officers per Capita

– Law-Enforcement Officers per Capita 15 th – Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 49 th – Median Income Growth for Law-Enforcement Officers

– Median Income Growth for Law-Enforcement Officers 36 th – Violent-Crime Rate

– Violent-Crime Rate 31 st – % of Homicide Cases Solved

– % of Homicide Cases Solved 33 rd – State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita

– State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita 50th – Police Deaths per 1,000 Officers

Here are the top 10 states in the nation to be a police officer:

Connecticut California Illinois Washington D.C. Maryland Massachusetts Minnesota Washington Colorado Ohio

For the full report, visit WalletHub.