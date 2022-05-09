DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has released its ranking of the best states to be a police officer.
So, how beneficial is it to be a police officer in Texas? According to the study, Texas ranked as the 18th best place to be a police officer in the nation.
The study compared all states and Washington D.C. across 30 different metrics such as income for officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers.
Here are some key findings regarding Texas, from the study:
- 7th – Law-Enforcement Officers per Capita
- 15th – Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 49th – Median Income Growth for Law-Enforcement Officers
- 36th – Violent-Crime Rate
- 31st – % of Homicide Cases Solved
- 33rd – State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita
- 50th – Police Deaths per 1,000 Officers
Here are the top 10 states in the nation to be a police officer:
- Connecticut
- California
- Illinois
- Washington D.C.
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Washington
- Colorado
- Ohio
For the full report, visit WalletHub.